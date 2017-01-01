Gmail made simple and speedy

Turn Gmail into a social feed and cruise through your email faster.
Scroll to read your email, just like you do on Instagram. When you scroll past a message, gfeed will mark it as read and archive it.
"It's like magic. About 90% of my inbox is stuff that I just wanted to see for a moment. This is perfect. I look at a message, and then it goes away." -Bill Z.
Wait...what if I want to deal with a message later? Click the star to save it.
"Scroll to archive. Star to save. It's just easy. This is how I power through my email on my ride into work in the morning." -Genevieve M.
90% of the time, you'll get what you need from the preview in your feed. Just tap the subject or "more" to see the full message.
"Each email message reduced to the basics.... That’s about all there is to Gfeed and, really, that’s all it needs to be. You surely have other tools to manage a busy mailbox. This isn’t meant to be one of them. Instead, it’s a mail-reading tool for people who have a lot of demands on their time."Read the full review on Gizmo.
I can get through my email 2-3x faster. It's just better. Why didn't someone come out with this years ago?
This app is just easy. It doesn't ask you to replace what you are already using. It isn't some new "system". It's just an easier way to look at your email.
Yeah. Way faster. You'll be amazed at how much faster you can sort through your email. You'll get to what's important faster. We studied how people use their email and found that people scroll through their email a lot. So we turned scrolling into part of how you prioritize. And it works amazingly well.
Right now, this only works with Gmail accounts. What's neat is that you can keep using the the Gmail desktop, and even mobile products that you are already familiar with. They all work happily together.
Nope. What we've found is that people often save their big, heavy responses for their large screen experience. This app is really designed to help you power through your lightweight emails while on the go.
If you rely on the pinning and snoozing Inbox features, this won't work as well for you.